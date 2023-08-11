Ogun Roads: Obong didn’t mention Obasanjo – FUNAAB Registrar

Obasanjo

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The management of Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) has debunked a report going on in a section of the media that the Obong of Calabar and Paramount Ruler of Efik Burutu Kingdom, His Eminence, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V flayed former President Olusegun Obasanjo over the state of roads in Ogun State.

A statement issued on Friday night by the Registrar of FUNAAB, Dr Bola Adekola, made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, described the report as baseless, unfounded and ill-informed.

Adekola noted that the first class traditional ruler, who is the Chancellor of FUNAAB only appealed to the State government to kindly fix the deplorable road leading to the University.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to a news story published in by a national Newspapers captioned, “Obong of Calabar Flays Obasanjo Over Bad Roads In Ogun

“Suffice to quickly inform the general public that this report is baseless, unfounded and ill-informed.

“As a matter of fact, the news item is a mischievous imagination of the writer as it can be interpreted as an intent to embarrass the Obong of Calabar and Paramount Ruler of Efik Burutu Kingdom, His Eminence, Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V who is the Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB).

“Obong is in Abeokuta in his capacity as Chancellor of FUNAAB to preside over the 30th Convocation Ceremony of the institution which is ongoing, and during which he hosted the Paramount Ruler of Yewa Land, Oba (Dr.) Kehinde Olugbenle and Olowu of Owu, Oba (Prof.) Saka Matemilola and dignitaries who inaugurated projects marking the occasion aforementioned.

“Receiving the Royal Fathers, and Management of FUNAAB who were accompanied by some journalists who attended a Press Conference and commissioning of Projects marking the Convocation ceremony earlier in the day, Obong, speaking in his capacity as FUNAAB Chancellor appealed to the State Government to kindly fix the deplorable road leading to the University.

“His Eminence did not mention the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo talkless of blaming the illustrious son of the soil, his long time friend whom he has tremendous respect for.

“The Chancellor of FUNAAB only pleaded on behalf of the University and the stakeholders to the State government to kindly repair the road.

“He made the open appeal before the Paramount ruler of Yewaland Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, who also reiterated Obong appeal to government as well as before Chief Obasanjo’s monarch, the Olowu of Owu, Oba (Prof) Saka Matemilola.

“We hereby call on the public to disregard this fabricated story as concorted as it is capable of souring the robust rapport between His Eminence, the Obong and his long time friend, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, whose consideration was the driving force that spurred the physical presence of His Eminence at the Coronation of the new Olowu of Owu last year”.