Ogun lawmaker commends Senator Daniel, leads NEMA to flood scenes in Odogbolu

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Minority Leader of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon Lukman Olalekan Adeleye has renewed his promise to continue to put the well being of the people of his Constituency first in all his dealings, and as well ensure that service to the people is atop his priorities, without playing undue politics.

Adeleye, who stated this while taking officials of the National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA), round some areas affected flood in Odogbolu local government area of the State.

NEMA was invited by the Senator, representing Ogun East Senatorial District of the State, Senator Gbenga Daniel to assess the impact of ecological damages and natural disaster which has affected some local governments areas across Remo and Ijebu axis of the Senatorial district.

Adeleye who took the NEMA inspection team to flood scenes which included Water Corporation, Ikangba, Salamu Kaola behind Central Mosque, Aiyepe, Idofe and Sabo areas of Odogbolu, said the flood was a terrible disaster that could lead to more damage if not quickly checked.

He lamented the wanton destruction of properties worth millions of naira caused by flood in the past, saying the flood had rendered many people homeless.

The lawmaker thanked the agency for responding quickly, assuring the team of his full support and the cooperation of the people.

Adeleye, a People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) legislator lauded the promptness and responsiveness of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Senator representing Ogun East, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and prayed that the issue of flood would be quickly attended to while victims would be duly compesated.

It would be recalled that a motion was moved on the floor of the Senate by the former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, on July 5, 2023.

Following the adoption of the motion, the Senate wrote to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, and relevant federal government agencies to urgently intervene in the flooding crisis and send relief materials to the affected victims.

This necessitated the visit of the

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to victims and communities ravaged by flood in Remo and Ijebu areas of Ogun East Senatorial District.