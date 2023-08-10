Obaseki/Shaibu feud: Oshiomhole forecloses Shaibu’s defection to APC

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

SPECULATION of the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) may have come to naught as former governor of the state and the senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in a veil reference to the speculation said the APC was not a rehabilitation centre for distressed politicians.

Oshiomhole stated this while speaking to journalists shortly after paying a condolence visit to the family of the late Esogban of Benin Kingdom, Chief David Edebiri where he described the late Edebiri as his forester father.

According to him, irrespective of any political party in power he wants peace for the state adding that loyalty is expected in politics.

He said “Regardless of party divide, it is my wish for Edo to be governed in peace and harmony because the supra party to which we all belong to is the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the political parties even the rate of camping and decamping and re-camping shows that the only thing that is constant is Nigeria and not the political parties.

“But what I read about somebody going to court to complain about being suspected of being impeached, I don’t know how courts adjudicate over suspicion.

“But let me say this, to say that somebody wants to run to the APC, I want to say APC is not a rehabilitation centre. I can tell you that for free.

“We in APC are satisfied the way we are; we are happy in opposition and we are not about to receive people who are coming because they have lost out. I want to say that there is no IDP camp in APC.

“So my advice is that those who are having challenges, should learn how to respect their bosses. I have always advised people that whoever you work with, be loyal.

“I was here and I was unable to support my deputy to succeed me, but my deputy never took me to court. And if there are people who always profit from crises, they cannot have my support.

“Regardless of what anybody will say, I come from only one of the clans in my local government, it will be nice if only my clan produce the governors but I know that Nigeria doesn’t work that way, there are those sentiments that people think that a this level of our development, the thing should go round.”