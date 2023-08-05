NSIB, LASEMA sign MoU on safety, disaster management in Lagos

…as NSIB organises a-2week capacity building for LASEMA

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau, NSIB, has signed a Memorandum of understanding, MoU, with the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA to enhance emergency management and safety during disasters in the state.

The MoU was signed at the LASEMA control centre, Alausa Ikeja, led by the NSIB Director General, DG, Mr. Akin Olateru and LASEMA’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu in company of key top officials of both agencies.

Meanwhile, NSIB has concluded plans to organise a two-week capacity building training for LASEMA staff aimed at enhancing efficiency and proper coordination during emergency operation.

Olateru, who said the idea for the partnership was mooted earlier in the year, specifically, March 2023, following the bus and train accident in Ikeja.

He however, commended LASEMA for its swift response to boost safety and security in Lagos.

According Olateru, “the MoU would ensure capacity building, training and exchange of ideas between NSIB and LASEMA.

“There is need for synergy for enhanced performance and proper documentation. It will also eliminate conflicting reports.

Olateru said Lagos State has given the first responder power to LASEMA.

He said, “We don’t pray for emergencies to happen but it will happen. If human being is in charge something will go wrong someday.

“So as a responsible organization, we need to prepare to ensure coordination and collaboration to make sure when the unfortunate happen, we are fully prepared.”

Speaking further, he disclosed that during the recent plane crash at Ikeja, one of those rescued has been discharged from the hospital.

“We are monitoring. We have taken partial statement. It’s a small single aircraft so It’s too early to tell the remote cause.

“Investigation has just begun. We need to go to South Africa to meet the manufacturers of the Aircraft to get more details.”

He also said it is important for NSIB to sign MoU with the police. “We need to train the police. The police need to be trained on how to preserve evidence when it comes to air crashes.

“We had an occurrence some years ago where the black box was stolen. So we don’t want a repeat of such occurrence.

“We hope the current IGP will get the MOU signed. It’s part of what the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) will ask for. National Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is another organization we need to partner with. They need to know us and what we do and how we do it”

The NSIB DG, also called on other state emergency management gencies and the Nigeria Police of the need to partner with it, “not just to preserve evidence at accidents sites, but to prevent a reoccurrence.”

LASEMA’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the partnership with NSIB was to further assured residents of the Lagos State Government’s commitment to their total safety and protection.

Oke-Osanyitolu noted that the state government had already invested hugely in road and waterways, accident and emergency management.

According to him, “the MoU will take care of the air space in Lagos, and further enhance the professional conduct of LASEMA’s staffers at emergency sites.

As part of the MoU, two hundred LASEMA staffers will be trained by NSIB training partners before the end of August, 2023.

Oke-osanyitoou said, “During the recent air crash, “we had efficient local responders that moved in.

“When emergency occur in Lagos, they should call the emergency numbers and activate safety measures. We’ve had MOUs with more than twenty five international organisations. We are having effective MOUs.

“Today is another landmark. LASEMA and NSIB are building capacities of personnel in terms of preparation, response, reconstruction and rehabilitative aspect of emergency a management.

“About two weeks ago, we stated having an MOU with Unilag. When you are talking about emergency management in Lagos, it comes with professionalism.”