No plan to increase petroleum pump prices – NNPCL

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said it has no intention to increase the retail price of petroleum.

The oil firm said this in a statement posted via its official Twitter account on Monday night.

The NNPCL made the clarification in reaction to reports in the media that the company was set to raise petroleum pump prices from the current N617 per litre to between N720 and N750 in the coming weeks.

In its reaction, the NNPCL said it has no intention to increase its petrol pump prices as widely speculated.

“Dear esteemed customers, we at NNPC Retail value your patronage, and we do not have the intention to increase our petrol motor spirit (PMS) pump prices as widely speculated.

“Please buy the best quality products at the most affordable prices at our NNPC Retail stations nationwide,” the NNPCL said.