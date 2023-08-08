Nigeria’s power cut to Niger Republic

Protesters hold a Niger flag during a demonstration on independence day in Niamey on August 3, 2023. – Hundreds of people backing the coup in Niger gathered on August 3, 2023 for a mass rally in the capital Niamey with some brandishing giant Russian flags. The demonstrators converged at Concertation Square in the heart of the city, following a call by a coalition of civil society associations on a day marking the country’s 1960 independence from France. (Photo by – / AFP)

ONCE again, we urge the Bola Ahmed Tinubu regime to tread with caution with regard to the military takeover in Niger Republic. We must put dialogue first before (and if at all) taking any strong arm measure.

The despatching of a high-powered delegation led by former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar and Ambassador Babagana Kingibe in tow to speak with the Nigerien military leader, General Abdulrahmane Tchiani, was a step in the right direction.

But the purpose of that mission should not have been to give the putschists “a piece of the mind” of the Nigerian leadership. We must also listen to their side of the story and come to some understanding that will ultimately benefit the situation and promote the national interests of both countries.

Nigeria, leading the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, has already taken two pugnacious but unhelpful measures towards the Niger regime. They were given a week’s notice to quit or face possible military action. This action precipitated an alliance of the four ECOWAS countries now under military rule in readiness for any military conflict.

The Nigerian authorities also switched off power supply that, under international obligations, we provide our northern neighbour. This is a dangerous escalation. Coming even before the expiry of the seven-day ultimatum, it smacks of overzealous belligerence.

Unless we control our impulses to spoil for a fight with Niger Republic, we may bite our finger in regret. A war will lead to pointless wastage of military and civilian lives. It will drain our lean resources and impose great humanitarian burdens on both countries. It might also degenerate into an uncontrollable morass of terrorism and threaten our own democracy and national security.

Nigeria belongs to the nine-country Niger Basin Authority, NBA, which has its headquarters in Niamey, Niger Republic. There is a subsisting treaty that obligates Nigeria to provide power to Niger Republic from our hydroelectric resources so that our neighbour will not have to build a dam on the River which flows into Nigeria through Niger.

Niger could retaliate for the power cut by blocking the River and threatening the livelihood of millions of Nigerians down its channel all the way to the Atlantic Ocean. We must de-escalate our impulses and exert maturity and wisdom in attending to this Niger problem.

Niger is a sovereign country, and we have no right to intervene militarily in their domestic affairs unless where our own national interests are threatened, which is not the case here.

Nigeria’s leadership of ECOWAS must not only be through military adventurism which we can ill-afford. We must lead the sub-region by example of good governance, respect of democratic norms, economic prosperity and care for the common people. Sound leadership is by example.

Restore power supply to Nigeria Republic now.