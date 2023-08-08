Nigeria’s internet subscribers reduced by over 99,000 in one month – NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) internet subscribers in Nigeria decreased to 159.49 million in June 2023, down from 159.59 million in one month.

The commission disclosed this in a statement published on its website.

According to the the update by the NCC, out of the total figure, mobile (GSM) accounted for 158.94 million subscribers, while fixed wire and VoIP shared the remaining number of users.

By implication, this means that the country’s internet subscribers reduced by 99,625 or 0.06 percent within a one-month period.

According to analysis, in the period under review, all telecommunication companies recorded a decrease in internet subscriptions — except Globacom.

MTN Nigeria’s internet subscribers decreased by 33,610 from 67.97 million in May 2023 to 67.93 million in June 2023.

Subscribers under 9mobile and Airtel reduced by 135,748 and 142,914, respectively.

Globacom, on the other hand, gained 218,904 internet subscribers, increasing to 43.92 million in June 2023.

The NCC industry data also showed that broadband penetration declined from 48.28 percent in May 2023 to 47.01 percent in June 2023.

Broadband penetration is the number of subscriptions to fixed and mobile broadband services divided by the number of residents in a country.