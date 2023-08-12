Nigeria’s dilemma in Niger

•Will going to war be in the country’s national interest?

•Lawyers, activists, others speak

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

In the face of political turmoil in neighbouring Niger, Nigeria finds itself at a crossroads, contemplating its national interest and the potential consequences of military intervention. While the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has ordered the deployment of troops to restore constitutional governance, a significant number of Nigerians have voiced their concerns and opposition to such a move.

As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu contemplates the deployment of Nigerian troops to Niger, it raises the question of what exactly constitutes Nigeria’s national interest in this situation. The federal government, if it decides to intervene, would likely argue that restoring constitutional governance in Niger is vital for regional stability. By supporting the ousted Nigerien leader, Mohamed Bazoum, Nigeria aims to prevent the establishment of a military junta as a regional precedent, which could potentially threaten its own internal stability.

However, a significant number of Nigerians have expressed their opposition to military intervention in Niger. Critics argue that Nigeria faces numerous internal challenges, such as insecurity, economic instability, and social unrest, which require immediate attention and resources. They contend that diverting troops to Niger would strain an already stretched military and potentially exacerbate Nigeria’s own security issues.

Amidst the diverging viewpoints, the Nigerian Senate has also expressed its opposition to military intervention in Niger. The Senate President, in a recent session, emphasized the need for a cautious approach, stressing the importance of diplomatic negotiations and regional dialogue to resolve the crisis. This highlights the significance of comprehensive deliberation and considering alternative courses of action.

Prioritize Nigeria’s security, well-being of citizens – Aisha Ahmed tells FG

According to Human Rights Advocate, Aisha Ahmed, as Nigeria contemplates its role in restoring constitutional governance in Niger, it must carefully consider the potential consequences in terms of its own security, stability, and the well-being of its people. “Our government needs to prioritize our own problems before meddling in the affairs of other countries. Sending troops to Niger risks the lives of our soldiers and undermines our national security. We must address our internal challenges first,” she told Saturday Vanguard.

ECOWAS not established to wage war – Rafsanjani

Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, the Executive Director of Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Head of Transparency International (Nigeria), and Chair of the Board of Trustees of Amnesty International (Nigeria), criticized the credentials of some leaders of ECOWAS who are advocating for military intervention. He emphasized that regional stability should not be achieved at the expense of citizens’ well-being. Rafsanjani warned that military intervention in Niger could have unintended consequences and further destabilize the region.

He told Saturday Vanguard, “Is democracy intended to cause harm to people or destabilize regions? The issue at hand is that the President of Nigeria and some of his associates lack democratic credentials. For example, Ouattara of Ivory Coast amended the constitution of his country to extend his tenure. Similarly, Togo experiences a non-democratic perpetuation of government.

“Additionally, Nigeria recently held an election that remains disputed and highly contentious. Therefore, if the proposed military intervention aims to safeguard democracy, these ECOWAS leaders may not be the most suitable candidates, as they lack democratic values and credentials.

“However, the crisis in Niger is merely an agenda to exploit and impoverish resource-rich countries in the sub-region. Foreign interests are pushing for military intervention, urging the ECOWAS leaders who have woefully failed to prioritize the well-being of their people, leaving them in a state of insecurity, hopelessness, and poverty. These leaders have also failed to impose sanctions on tenure elongation and election rigging. The founding fathers of ECOWAS did not establish the organization to wage war or act as surrogates for those who seek to destabilize the region and exploit its resources, while undermining its own people.

“What is the underlying motivation behind this desperate urge for war? ECOWAS has an entire department dedicated to peace and security, striving to foster peace within the sub-region. If we engage in warfare, what kind of peace are we truly seeking to achieve? War inevitably entails violations of human rights, loss of life, destruction of infrastructure and livelihoods, heightened poverty, malnutrition, and disease outbreaks.

“The ECOWAS leaders who face accusations of human rights abuses, govern with dictatorial tendencies, commit international crimes, or have ascended to power through flawed processes and questionable academic qualifications, may simply be driven by an intense desire for global recognition and acclaim as supposed ‘Champions of Democracy’.”

Coup d’etat should not be tolerated in any shape or form – Deji Adeyanju

Meanwhile, in an interview with Saturday Vanguard legal scholar and renowned activist, Deji Adeyanju, unequivocally condemned any manifestation of a coup d’état, asserting that such acts must not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He said, “Nigeria is a significant player on the continent, and its primary interest is to ensure peace in the sub-region and prevent the indirect impact of its neighbors’ activities.

“There appears to be a recurring pattern with coups in the sub-regions. As a Hausa proverb goes, ‘If your neighbor’s house is on fire, don’t go to sleep.’ I believe the planned military intervention is primarily a preemptive measure. It seems that Russia is the foreign influence behind several of these coups d’état. If we’re not careful, Russia might be considering sponsoring a coup d’état in Nigeria in the near future. That is why the federal government is taking a proactive stance.

“I support ECOWAS’ position because, regardless of how flawed a democracy may be, it is still preferable to a military takeover where the first action of the junta is to suspend the supreme law of the land, the Constitution. You cannot have a nation without a constitution, making coup d’état unacceptable in any shape or form.

“In my opinion, ECOWAS has acted correctly and responsibly, while Nigeria has adhered to the principles of responsibility it owes the continent. Nigeria has enacted the ECOWAS protocol into law, demonstrating its alignment with national interests.

“The fact that, in the year 2023, there are still individuals promoting or condoning military coups is unthinkable and completely unacceptable. Africa must not be perceived as the epitome of backwardness. Therefore, individuals of good conscience must recognize the broader perspective and act patriotically.”

Explore sustainable solutions, promote dialogue – Eze tells FG

For Dr. Chinedu Eze, an Abuja-based environmental activist, the federal government should prioritize diplomatic efforts instead of getting involved in military intervention. “This approach would involve engaging the military junta in Niger and seeking a peaceful resolution. By adopting this strategy, we can demonstrate our commitment to regional stability while safeguarding our security interests.

“Engaging in military intervention in Niger without a clear exit strategy and comprehensive regional support may prolong the crisis and place a burden on our resources. Nigeria’s national interest goes beyond political stability. We must also consider the environmental impact of military intervention in Niger, particularly in the fragile Sahel region. Therefore, it is crucial to explore sustainable solutions and promote dialogue as means to address the crisis,” he told Saturday Vanguard

Conclusion

Nigeria finds itself at a critical juncture, weighing the potential benefits of military intervention against the legitimate concerns raised by its citizens. The diverse reactions from Nigerians of all walks of life highlight the nuanced perspectives surrounding Nigeria’s potential military intervention in Niger.

While some have emphasized the importance of regional stability and preventing the establishment of military juntas, others argue for a focus on internal issues and the exploration of diplomatic solutions.

Ultimately, Nigeria’s decision regarding military intervention in Niger will depend on a careful assessment of its national interest, taking into account the concerns raised by its citizens and the potential consequences for its own security and stability. Striking a delicate balance between regional responsibilities and domestic priorities will shape Nigeria’s stance on the matter.

As the situation in Niger unfolds, it is crucial for Nigerian authorities to engage in transparent dialogue with the public, addressing their concerns and seeking their input. By fostering an inclusive national conversation, Nigeria can ensure that its decision regarding military intervention is informed by the diverse perspectives of its citizens.

In conclusion, it is through careful deliberation, diplomatic efforts, and a commitment to internal stability that Nigeria can navigate this dilemma, ensuring that its actions align with its national interest while prioritizing the well-being of its people.