Nigerians suffering, speed up palliative policies, Labour tells FG

By Victor Ahiuma-Young, Ado-Ekiti

Organised Labour, on the platform of National Union of Chemical, Footwear, Rubber, Leather and Non-Metallic Products Employees, NUCFRLANMPE, has told the Federal Government to speed up policies that will palliate the removal of subsidy on petrol.

Labour said Nigerians, especially workers, were really suffering.

Specifically, the union urged the Federal Government to create local policies that would improve the economy and lives of citizens.

President, NUCFRLANMPE, Babatunde Olatunji, spoke in Ado-Ekiti, at the opening ceremony of its 31st annual industrial relations seminar.

The theme of the five day seminar is, “Social Dialogue as a Vehicle for Promoting Decent Work and Industrial Harmony”.

He lamented that the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government had impacted on the citizens, especially workers.

According to him, “We plead with the government to hasten up and come out policies to lessen the suffering Nigerians, especially workers are going through because of the removal of subsidy on petrol. Nigerians are really suffering.

“It is time to revive the local refineries, build infrastructure such as road networks and electricity supply well as develop the iron and steel sector which is key to economic growth.

“Insecurity should be tackled, multiple taxation, rent and charges should be regulated to allow manufacturing companies survive and promote Gross Domestic Products in Nigeria.”

He said the manufacturers found it difficult to operate at optimal capacity due to lack of power supply.

Olatunji noted that economic issues in the nation were affecting industrial relations as they constituted threat to peaceful co-existence between employees and employers.

He said: “One of the effect is job losses arising from factory closure and redundancy. Some management has devised strange practices such as outsourcing and contract staffing which are odd to normal employment practices.”

The union’s president called on employers in Nigeria to imbibe decent work agenda for employees to increase productivity and grow the economy.

“Decent work agenda remains a continuous campaign for the International Labour Organisation, ILO, since 1999 because it promotes rights of workers, social protection and social dialogue,” he added.