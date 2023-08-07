Nigerian, Ghanaian gospel stars to dazzle in concert

Moses Bliss and Frank Edwards

Spirit-filled Nigerian and Ghanaian gospel singers are set to dazzle thousands of souls in a soul-lifting musical concert in Ghana come August 25.

Tagged “Limitless Experience Accra Ghana 2023,” the interdenominational gospel concert organised by Evidos in partnership with Bachmotazium Spotline Nation, will host the likes of Moses Bliss, Frank Edwards, Ohemaa Mercy, Samsong, Ebuka Songs.

Efe Grace, Solomon Lange, Prosper, Testimony Jaga, Neon Adejo, Ema Onyx and Oma Oye, will also be performing.

“For the first time in Ghana, this is happening and it promises to be a good, healthy atmosphere of worship and praises to Abba Father,” the spokesman, Evidence Samuel, told Vanguard.

“Also ministering all the way from the USA is Efe Lucky and Lucky Nkeoma, all the way from France,” he added.