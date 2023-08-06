Nigeria vs England: We are prepared — Super Falcons captain, Onome Ebi

By Ayobami Okerinde

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi has disclosed the team is ready to face the Lionesses of England ahead of their round of 16 clash on Monday.

Speaking with NFF TV, the 40-year-old noted she’s ready for the game.

“I feel gingered, I feel strong, and I feel ready. We prepared for this all year, not even now.

“It’s just like the World Cup just started for us. Whatever we won, that one has passed; this is the beginning of the real World Cup, and we are ready to go. The team is gingered; the team is positive.”

Ebi also revealed she’s blessed to be the first African to play in six World Cups.

“I feel blessed, I feel fulfilled, and I feel all my hard work is there for the world to see. It means everything to me.”