Nigeria vs England Lineups: Oshoala starts as sub, Walsh returns for England

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are set to face European champions, England in the round of 16 at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Brisbane.

The Falcons are clearly the underdogs in Brisbane but would seek to cause an upset by knocking the European champions out of the competition.

Two time winners, Germany, Olympic champions, Canada, and Defending champions USA are big teams that have been knocked out of the competition.

A win for Nigeria against England will ensure the Falcons equal their best-ever finish at the Women’s World Cup by reaching the quarter-final for the first time since 1999.

Lineups:

Falcons coach Randy Waldrum has made one change to the Nigeria side who played a goalless draw with the Republic of Ireland in their final group match.

Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala, who is yet to play 90 minutes in the competition as she returns to full fitness, is left on the bench despite starting the last game. Ifeoma Onumonu starts in her place.

Oshoala scored the winning goal in the 3-2 win over co-hosts Australia and made history as the first Nigerian and first female African player to score at three different editions of the FIFA World Cup.

Former England youth international and former Liecester captain, Defender Ashleigh Plumptre, starts at left back.

She spent the last three seasons at Leicester City before she left at the end of the season.

Nigeria XI: Nnadozie, Plumptre, Ohale, Onumonu, Payne, Ucheibe, Kanu, Demehin, Ajibade, Ayinde, Alozie.

Subs: Oluehi, Balogun, Ogbonna, Ebi, Oshoala, Oparanozie, Monday, Ordega, Echegini, Imuran, Okoronkwo.

England

Lionesses coach Sarina Wiegman has opted to play with a back three again after their successful win over China.

Midfielder Keira Walsh, who returned to team training on Sunday, returns into the starting XI to replace Katie Zelem in what is the only change as the formation remains the same.

England XI: Earps, Bronze, Greenwood, Bright, Carter, Daly, Walsh, Stanway, Hemp, James, Russo.

Subs: Charles, Toone, Nobbs, Hampton, Roebuck, Wubben-Moy, Morgan, England, Robinson, Coombs, Kelly, Zelem.