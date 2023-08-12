Niger: War not tea party, Nigerians warn Tinubu

Stock photo for illustration.

By Dayo Johnson, Rotimi Ojomoyela, Peter Duru, Steve Oko, Shina Abubakar & ‘Laolu Elijah

Eminent Nigerians and other stakeholders have expressed opposition to the decision of ECOWAS sub-region to launch a military action in Niger in a bid to restore constitutional order in the country. In their separate reactions, they argued that Nigeria was still grappling with poverty and impoverishment and it would be suicidal to embark on military action in Niger.

Gross abuse of democracy result into unconstitutional change of government — Ohuabunwa

Former presidential aspirant and Chairman, Nigeria Economic Summit, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, said that part of the reasons ECOWAS leaders were pushing for war against the military junta in Niger Republic, was to avoid being taken as a toothless bulldog.

Mazi Ohuabunwa said, “we must empathize with ECOWAS leaders because they are concerned that if they do not do anything very stern, their own seats are not guaranteed as the coup is like a virus; it’s spreading like epidemic.

“If you don’t halt it, it may consume everybody. Their fear is that it might happen to any of them, and as leaders: do you want them to fold their hands and watch in hopelessness?

“Secondly, they have already gone too far by issuing a threat of possible military intervention, and if they back down now they will become a toothless bulldog, lose face and become a laughing stock of the military junta.

“The wind is already blowing in French-speaking West African States. They will do all they can to halt this epidemic sweeping through French-speaking West African States.

“But I believe that they, as much as us, understand that war is not a tea party.”

However, he tasked ECOWAS leaders on good governance and promotion of democratic values, arguing that impunity, executive rascality and gross abuse of democracy push people into resorting to unconstitutional change of government.

MBF cautions troops deployment would worsen economic hardship in Nigeria

The Middle Belt Forum, MBF on its part warned that it would amount to a treasonable offence to deploy Nigerians troops to Niger Republic without the approval of the Nigerian Senate.

The MBF also cautioned that any deployment of Nigerian troops at this particular time would further squeeze the Nigerian economy and worsen the hardship being faced by Nigeria.

According to the National President of MBF, Dr. Bitrus Pogu “the entire thing playing out as regards Niger Republic is like a double standard.

Many things have happened in ECOWAS including those that have happened that were unconstitutional based on extant national laws.

There are countries in West Africa where the military took over governance and are still in government but ECOWAS did not say anything. Why is the issue of Niger being given so much attention, why the double standards? In the long run our already bad economy will get worse if such a war takes place.

On his part, the Chairman Social Democratic Party in Ondo state, Stephen Adewale, said “it’s obvious that these African leaders and their backers are acting more on emotions than logic.

“They thought the only way they could preserve the unity and the relevance of Africa is through intervention in the Nigerien crisis.

“They also thought the only alternative to preventing the spread of military return to the West African political space was to use Niger Republic coup leaders to teach other future potential coup plotters the lessons of their lives.”

Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party in Ondo state, Kennedy Peretei said: “Of all the reports in the public domain on the Niger Coup d’etat, there is none in support of military action against the coupists.

“Northern elders and clerics, opinion leaders in the country, respected diplomats as well as military strategists, all advised Tinubu against using force in Niger. The Nigerian Senate also advised ECOWAS leadership to use diplomacy to resolve the crisis.

“I therefore cannot find a nexus between the military option plan and all the advice given to President Bola Tinubu.

“When Nigeria is at the brink of total collapse, he is dragging us into a war with a neighboring country which has a 1060km border stretch with seven northern states. It looks more like the case of those the gods want to destroy.”

In his own reaction, Dr. Olusola Muka, a lecturer from the department of Peace and Conflict Studies, Federal University Oye, Ekiti, said ECOWAS cannot afford to go to war against Niger considering the consequential implications.

Dr. Muka noted that the order by ECOWAS was just a tactical means coined to mount pressure on the junta to show some remorse and probably set up an interim government that will conduct a fresh election.

He noted that the defiance exhibited by the junta suggests that they were getting support and backing from an international ally which may eventually frustrate the ECOWAS mission.

However, Dr. Muka said though the Senate was opposed to the military intervention, the matter was beyond them.

Also, the Speaker Ekiti State Youth Parliament Toba Fatunla, called for a reconsideration saying any war in Niger will have a backlash on Nigeria politically, financially.

He said ”the crisis in Niger Republic and a potential ECOWAS military intervention could have negative effects on Nigeria and its citizens.

“We are still grappling with poverty and impoverishment as a nation, this may have negative impact on Nigeria.

“These effects might include increased security concerns along the border, potential refugee influx, economic disruptions due to trade and investment uncertainties, and a strain on resources as Nigeria could be asked to contribute to the intervention.”

The Osun State Coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, Yemi Aboderin argued that “Nigeria, at this critical time, doesn’t need any war.”

According to him, “the Senate heeded the voices of Nigerians and advised President Bola Tinubu against taking any military action in Niger Republic.

“The country is struggling to finance its internal demands, especially the needs of its people, in healthcare sector, education among many other critical demands.

“Besides the demand of the economy, starting a war would create a lot of fallouts, including movement of displaced persons across the Nigeria-Niger border which could lead to more internal security concerns for Nigeria.”

In his opinion, a former Commissioner for Information in Ekiti State, Mr Lanre Ogunsuyi, said the decision of the Senate must be respected.

His words: “Any other consideration may be unlawful. Nigeria had military coups in the past and no nation had ever threatened us.

“The President is guided by the Nigerian Constitution, not ECOWAS treaty. The economy is weakened by Naira devaluation and inflation and Nigerians are living in hard times facing lots of problems.”