NIGER: Tinubu, ‘Commander-in-Chief’ without ‘troops’, By Dele Sobowale

“The worst thing that can happen to a leader is to look back; and find that nobody is following” – US President Lyndon B Johnson, 1908-1973.

Talk is cheap. Nigeria is not Lagos. Presidents don’t talk first and think later. Those are three pieces of advice President Bola Tinubu should bear in mind whenever making announcements. Nigeria has recorded another first in national history. Tinubu has become the first Commander-In- Chief, who declared war – without the troops to carry out his instructions. The ‘Emperor of ECOWAS’ has been disrobed by his own Senate and many other Nigerians. That is what you get when you take decisions before thinking of the consequences.

Certainly, he has achieved some of what he set out to do. Officially, Nigerian-Niger borders have been closed. In reality, only the big trucks, trailers and tankers have been caught temporarily stranded. The border with Niger is the most porous in Nigeria – with more than 100 illegal entry points. In fact, life in most border communities will come to a halt if very effective border closing occurs. So, to some extent, the order to close the border is an exercise in futility. People living in the communities nearest Niger will not cooperate with the Federal Government. There are too many Nigerians whose means of livelihood depend on Niger more than Nigeria. This is only one of several issues that should have been considered before hastily making the very important decisions.

MISTAKE CUTTING POWER SUPPLY TO NIGER

“A little knowledge is a dangerous thing…” But, total ignorance is fatal if a statesman is making a vital decision. The decision to cut off power supply to Niger might appear to him as the sort of tough action expected of the leader of the nations opposed to Niger’s junta. But, it might turn out to be the biggest blunder a Nigerian President ever committed. The repercussions are so frightening as to make one shudder and pray that Niger does not react as it might be forced to. Nigeria’s electricity supply to Niger was based on bi-lateral agreement between the two countries during the Gowon administration – when the Kainji Dam was to be built on River Niger which passes through Niger before entering Nigeria. It is a fact that if Niger builds a dam on the Niger, then Kainji Dam would be virtually useless.

Everything — hydro-electric power generation, irrigation for agriculture, fisheries and potable water etc — depending on river water along the path of the Niger would be negatively affected. Nigeria agreed to provide Niger with power in order to prevent our northern neighbour from damming the Niger before it enters our country. Without that delicate agreement in place Nigeria will be a far worse place for all of us to live in. Unfortunately, that bi-lateral agreement has been unilaterally repudiated by Tinubu without going through all the processes stipulated in that vital agreement. Niger will suffer immediately and in the short term. But, Nigeria stands to lose more in the long term – if Niger now embarks on building its own dam to generate its own power. “Once bitten; twice shy”. That is an old adage. Tinubu has woken up a lot of demons with one decision whose ramifications he least understood.

OPEN LETTER TO GOVS AND POLITICAL LEADERS OF EDO

“Governments are best classified by considering who are the ‘somebodies’ they are in fact endeavouring to satisfy” – Alfred North Whitehead, 1861-1947

Many columnists, who have written for twenty years or more, must have received an appeal for help from Fellow Nigerians which bring tears to the eyes. You simply find it difficult to believe that Governors, Senators, Members of the House of Representatives and State House of Assembly can turn blind eyes to a heart-rending appeal from some of their citizens for so long. Yet, I have, in black and white, appeals sent to the following eminent politicians in Edo State without a reply – Miss Eghe Ogbemudia, Senator Urhodige, Hon. Agbonayinma, Hon Eribo and Governor Obaseki. The first was written in October 2015 to Governor Adams Oshiomhole, who did not even bother to acknowledge receipt. The letter was edited to conserve space. Text has been left intact.

ANIGBORO STREET AND ENVIRONS COMMUNITY,

USELU, BENIN CITY.

July 4, 2017.

Mr Godwin Obaseki,

Your Excellency,

COME TO OUR AID AND SAVE OUR SOULS

We the landlords/landladies and inhabitants of Anigboro Street and environs, made up of Odia Street, behind Christ’s Chosen Church, Ekhaguere Street, Ugbo Street, Omorodion Street, Imafidon Street etc, hereby appeal to you in the name of God Almighty to please, save our souls and properties from the flood ravaging our area. We have cried out in the past to the Edo State government and some of those who matter in the political affairs of Edo South senatorial district. Regrettably, nothing has been done about the flood.

On 24th October, 2015, we wrote to the former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole, about the flood and our plight and pleaded with him to help us but nothing has been done. A copy of the said letter is hereby attached.

Your Excellency, the flood has reached alarming rate with result that, if nothing is done urgently about it, the whole houses in the area and properties might be washed away during this rainy season.

Many landlords and landladies in the area have already fled their homes as a result of the flood and their abandoned houses have become hiding places for criminal elements.

The flood situation in the area became worsened by the construction of services lanes on both sides of the Uselu/Lagos Road, Benin City.

The flood from Adolor Street area in Ugbowo, Uwasola road and their environs flow to our area, coupled with the one from Evbareke and Iyoba Streets.

Instead of the water going through the drain along the major Uselu/Lagos Road, substantial volume of the flood flow through the service lanes to our area because the service lanes were excavated below the major Uselu/Lagos Road.

Whenever it rains, our children no longer go to school while the women also cannot go to markets.

Those living in storey buildings cannot come down from their houses until the water is dried up.

The problem in our community is also compounded by impassable roads in the area which also need urgent repairs including grading and sand filling during dry season and even tarring the roads in the area as was done to Iheya Street off new Lagos Road, Benin City and its environs which were formerly no go area because of flood. Pedestrians and motorists can now ply Anigboro Street which is the only major road in the area because of the palliative work done on it by the Winners Chapel Church.

Your Excellency, seeing is believing; we will be delighted if you take a working visit to our area and see things for yourself. We also urge you sir, to help us reach out to the Federal Government about our plight and to please come to our aid and rescue us from the flood.

Yours Sincerely,

1. Elder Roland Irorere _________________ 08052058113

2. Chief Frank Atoe _________________ 08161801378

3. Mr. Iro Omorodion _________________ 08023368954

4. Mr. Gibson Sylvester _________________ 07061050177

5. Mr. Peter Omorogbe’ _________________ 07018953297

For and on behalf of ourselves, landlords, landladies and inhabitants of Anigboro Street and environs, Uselu, Benin City.

Can anybody please ask all the politicians mentioned above two questions: who were you elected to serve? Is this how you serve them?