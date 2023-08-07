Niger: Italy asks ECOWAS to extend deadline 

Italy has called on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to give more timeframe for the military junta in Niger to restore democratic order.

The call was made known on Monday by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in an interview, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

“The only way is the diplomatic one. I hope that the ultimatum of the Economic Community of West African States, which expired last night at midnight, will be extended today,” Tajani said.

Niger’s coup leaders, due to concerns of potential military involvement from the West African regional group, have temporarily shut down its airspace starting Sunday.

Italy said the extension of the deadline is necessary as coup leaders refused to meet the deadline for restoring President Mohammed Bazoum, who remains detained