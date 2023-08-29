Niger coup: Suspend sanctions, restore electricity — Falana tells ECOWAS

Femi Falana

Harps on CSOs, ECOWAS implementation single currency, promotion of unity, free trade

By Elizabeth Osaayande

Nigerian legal luminary and former chairman, West Africa Bar Association, WBA, Mr Femi Falana has called for the immediate lifting of the sanctions placed on Niger by the Economy of West African States, ECOWAS, following the latter suspension of the use of force to unseat the military coup in Niamey.

Falana who was the keynote speaker at the West Africa Civil Society Week’23 on Tuesday, while speaking on the theme: Civil Society in West Africa: Reimagining the Role of the Third Sector in protecting civil space and consolidation democracy for regional development, ” noted that civil society organizations should reclaim their mandate of standing and speaking for the rights of the masses, and the promotion and sustainability of democracy.

Speaking at the three-day event organised by the West Africa Civil Society Institute, WACSI in partnership with Ford Foundation, Civil Space Resource Hub, CSR-HUB, and West Africa Democracy Solidarity Network, among others, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, while noting that CSOs should shun the temptation of doing the bindings of their donors that oftentimes negate the principles of democracy, noted that:” The effective civil society attitude, NGOs among, is supposed to be voluntary, non-partisan. However, in practice, many received monetary awards for work that was meant to be voluntary.

“Many NGOs understand democracy only in the interest of their donors. Yet democracy that does not lead to good governance or dividends for the people is of no use. And such a democracy, the populace can not defend it; when it comes under threat.

“African civil society groups should be focused, identify the campaign against violations of human rights of the people by demanding compliance by ECOWAS on the African Charter of Human and Peoples’ Rights. Urgent need to end tenure elongation in West Africa following the manipulation of the constitution by elected residents.

” ECOWAS should therefore approve the proposal for two terms for presidents. And since she has opted for dialogue in the military junta in Niger, as proposed to three-year military transition, the sanctions imposed by ECOWAS should be lifted as a matter of urgency and electricity should be restored by Nigeria,” Falana advised.

Suggesting ways to end uprisings in West Africa, especially coup d’états, the former WAS chairperson, called on ECOWAS to end the stealing of mineral resources by imperialism, and as a matter of urgency launch the single currency to be used by the continent, among other factors that he raised. “We must take advantage of the political crises in West Africa to launch the eco as the currency for the region.”

Meanwhile, the executive director, WACSI, Ms. Nana Afadzinu, noted that the conference was organised to chart a new course for civil society organisations, CSOs, and ECOWAS that will promote good governance, and oppose coup d’ètats, among many challenges facing West African states.

Her words:” To be very clear- We want democracy and good governance, we oppose coup d’états and prefer constitutional rule and good electoral governance- those are our principles and we have stood for and fought for them but even more fundamentally, we being West Africans ourselves are, stand for, and stand with the people- for our peace, security, prosperity and collective well-being.

“But, in a climate where citizens have demonstrated opposition to what seems ideal because they have not benefited from democratic dividends and even in countries that do not face these governance upheavals there is growing apathy the question stares at us – whose democracy has it been; who are those that are benefitting from the system we have; whose interest is it serving and what does it mean for us- our civic space? And really, whose side are we on?

“It is our firm belief that this week will afford us a rare opportunity for deep reflection; honest and bold discussions; sharing and also learning, finding ways to strengthen our solidarity; using current platforms like WADEMOS; enquire and deliberate on how to strengthen our engagement with ECOWAS and make functional already approved mechanisms like ECOWAS’ ECOSOCC; and look at ourselves again in the mirror as civil society in West Africa. “

On her part, the head of the Policy Influencing and Advocacy Unit, WACSI, Omolara Balogun, explained that the gathering of policymakers, and CSOs was to discuss the new role amidst democratic crackdown in West Africa. One major aim of this gathering is to disseminate knowledge to young people, and other stakeholders that democracy in its worst state is the best form of governance because the citizens have a say.”