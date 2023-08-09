Niger Coup: Beef up security in Border States, IGP orders Zonal AIGs, Command CPs

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Ag IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun has directed all Commissioners of Police, and Assistant Inspectors-General of Police AIGs of border States with neighboring Niger Republic to work collaboratively with sister agencies at the border to ensure there are no internal security issues arising from the border closure with Niger Republic Coup.

Egbetokun said this at the August meeting of Strategic Police Managers which is a monthly forum for Police strategic communication and interaction on security situation in the country.

He said the Nigeria Police Force will continue to monitor the situations at those places, to ensure deployment of adequate personnel for the maintenance of internal security in those areas.

Recall that about seven states including Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Borno share border with Niger Republic the closure of the border following ECOWAS ultimatum to the military junta that overthrew the democratic government of President Mohammed Bazoum is creating tension in those areas.

IGP Egbetokun also disclosed during the meeting that issuance of licences for private individuals has been suspended in the country owing to proliferation of arms.

He said that there are too many arms in circulation which is a source of danger noting, “what we are doing now is mopping up of arms. we cannot afford to issue new licences for individuals to own arms for now”.

“Reminded that it is as a result of the increasing insecurity in the country, and needed by citizens to protect themselves from criminal elements, Egbetoken said, “Issuance of licence for arms to individuals has been suspended”.