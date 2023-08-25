NFF confirms paying Super Falcons allowances

By Gift Chapi-Odekina

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Thursday explained to the House ad-hoc committee on the dispute between the Super Falcons and NFF that the match bonuses and allowances for the Super Falcons have been paid as of last Friday.

The NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau made this known in Abuja while appearing before the House ad-hoc committee after being summoned.

When the Blessing Onu-led ad-hoc committee further made inquiries regarding unpaid allowances for the Super Falcons in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Gusau explained that no funding was released for participation but revealed that in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand, $960,000 were given to all 32 countries that qualified.

According to him, this preparation money provided by FIFA is to be used by these countries to prepare the teams for the World Cup.

“We can’t use this money to pay outstanding allowances for 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup”, he said.

Earlier, the Chairperson of the House ad-hoc committee, Hon. Blessing Onu questioned how the NFF was able to fund the Super Falcons in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup hosted by France.

Hon. Onu who was not satisfied with the NFF response, further ruled that the document of how the Super Falcons were funded in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the breakdown of match bonuses payments and its slips for 23 players and the coaching crew be provided by NFF before 30th August, 2023.

Going by the ad-hoc Committee’s findings on how the NFF is being funded, the NFF President revealed that they usually get funded by CAF and FIFA.

Speaking further, the NFF noted that no payment is being gotten from the federal government for its staff and officials rather the federation gets its operational cost from FIFA.

“The Confederation of African Football (CAF) provides $250,000 per annum as a subvention fund”, said the NFF President.