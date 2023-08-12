NEMCEA 2023 unveils awards nominees, new plaque

By Benjamin Njoku

Organizers of the 2023 edition of the Nigerian Electronic Media Content Exhibition and Awards, NEMCEA, have announced the nominees for this year’s award and a new plaque.

The award ceremony, billed to hold from the 22nd of August through 24, at Radisson Blu Hotel , Ikeja, Lagos, will climax the three days conference organized by the Electronic Media Content Owners Association of Nigeria ,EMCOAN.

Unveiling the nominees and the new plaque, during the week in Lagos, the President of EMCOAN, Mrs. Jibe Ologeh, represented by the Vice President of the association, Theophilus Akatugba said the event has come to stay not just as a platform to chart a new course for the industry but to also reward excellence.

According to him, the gains of the maiden edition is being felt by the industry and this year’s edition with the theme ‘Reviving the Broadcast Media Industry- the Role of Stakeholders (Content Producers, Broadcast Media, and Advertisers)’ will raise the bar.

Speaking on what inspired the initiative, NEMCEA 2023 Project Director, Alayande Stephen said “Firstly, our initiative is premised on what is obtainable globally. Over the years, we have experienced the significance of the Content Market as a viable business tool to grow the Industry. As EMCOAN, our members constantly participate in DISCOP in South Africa, NATPE Global in Miami, US, MIPCOM in Cannes, American Film Market, Santa Monica, US, and so many international markets. There is no industry anywhere in the world that survives without a proper market structure where people can buy, exchange goods & services, plan for future engagement, and importantly elevate their businesses with the quality of participants in attendance at such market.

“The Conference is to continuously play the role of creating an environment where ideas, discussions, and perspectives around the business of TV, Online, Radio, Films, and all forms of electronic content are generated, discussed, and resolved for actionable steps. This gathering provides opportunities for players in the Industry to take advantage of the new trends new ideas, opportunities, and plugs in to make the business of content in Nigeria and Africa better than before.”

He revealed that new categories have been added to the awards.

“We want to assure our audience that we are in for another treat for this year’s awards with more entries and participation from industry stakeholders. Let us use this medium to announce additional broad category called “The International Category (A) Best Drama Series (International) (B) Best Content Channel (International),” he said.

Speaking in the same vein, Chief Emeka Ossai, member of the Board of Trustee, EMCOAN, said NEMCEA aims to engage stakeholders from the entire value chain of the electronic media business, urging stakeholders to be a part of it.

The 3-day event which will be attended by electronic content owners and big players in the value chain consist of conference, exhibition and awards. The first edition was held from the 29th to the 31st of August 2022, amid pomp and pageantry with participants across Nigeria and outside the shores of the country.

NEMCEA is a gathering that provides an opportunity for all players in the Electronic Media Content ecosystem to elevate their business to a greater height, connect with the key players in the industry, and get the opportunity to license or sell their content.