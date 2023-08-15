NASS Members ‘leave enjoyment’ allowance

SENATE President, Godswill Akpabio, stirred uncommon controversy last Thursday, August 10, 2023, just before the National Assembly went on its annual recess, with his announcement of payment of funds into members’ accounts to enable them “enjoy” the recess.

He called the attention of the Senators and said: “In order to enable all of us enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our accounts by the Clerk of the National Assembly”. This caused a stir among the Senators who were aware that the session was being transmitted on live television.

When he realised his “mistake”, Akpabio quickly “withdrew” his utterance and amended it thus: “In order to allow you enjoy your holiday, the Senate President has sent prayers to your mailboxes to assist you go on a safe journey and return”.

This set up a wildfire trend on the social media and discussion circles. Nigerians were outraged that the National Assembly members were “awarding” themselves holiday allowances while the citizenry they represent continue to reel from extreme hardship in the aftermath of petrol subsidy removal, Value-Added Tax, VAT, increase and other draconian economic policies.

President Bola Tinubu had already set aside huge sums for the comfort of the federal lawmakers and generally carried on as if political officeholders will not partake of the belt-tightening measures demanded of the citizens.

The fact that the NASS, as usual, did not disclose the amounts involved has not helped matters. A renowned critic of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Federal Government, Timi Frank, claimed that a member told him House of Representatives Members allegedly took home N30 million while principal officers got N45 million each. He further alleged that the Senators “got” N35 million while their officials bagged N50 million each.

But the Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory on the Labour Party ticket, Ireti Kingibe, denied getting anything “extra” from the usual leave allowance, promising to look into her mailbox for the “prayers” promised by the Senate President.

The main problem here is that the NASS since 1999, has always masked its financial affairs from the public they purport to represent. Perhaps, this leave allowance “windfall” has always been there and it took Akpabio’s uncommon flippancy to expose it.

We call on the National Assembly administration to explain these “allowances” to the public with documentary evidence. They cannot continue to operate in the shadows in financial matters and not expect to be accused of corruption or treasury looting.

The optics of a “token” for enjoyment in members’ accounts quickly turning into “prayers” in their mailboxes within a minute are unwholesome and cast the 10th NASS in a bad light. This administration must bolster the confidence of Nigerians on its good intentions by practising what it preaches.

Separate rules for the leaders and led are unacceptable.