N10m bribery allegation: Unmask lawyers involved in act, Kano NBA tells Tribunal

Justice Azinge

By Bashir Bello, Kano

Following a N10 million bribery allegation that hit the National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Kano, the Kano State Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA has called on the Tribunal to unmask and reveal identity of lawyers involved in the act.

It was gathered that the Presiding judge of the Tribunal, Justice Flora Azinge was reportedly quoted to have raised alarm and accused lawyers of attempts to bribe the tribunal to compromise.

The NBA Chairman, Bar. Sagir Suleiman Gezawa while reacting to this allegation in a phone interview with Vanguard on Thursday said the tribunal would do the umbrella body of lawyers honour if it reveals the identity of the lawyers, the evidence or facts to support the allegation.

Bar. Gezawa said the chapter has already written a letter to the tribunal seeking for an audience to that effect and awaiting response.

According to him, “It is what it is, an allegation. My Lord made the allegation in the open court that lawyers are trying to corrupt the system by giving bribe to members of her panel. She went further to say that it is rumoured that a staff of the tribunal collected the sum of N10 million. So I would say it is what it is, an allegation. If there is any concrete evidence or proof against any lawyer, there are so many institutions, processes and mechanism to discipline lawyers. Internally, we have the Legal Practitioner Disciplinary Committee, if there is a petition to that effect, we will take it up.

“Secondly, lawyers are not immune to prosecution, if there is evidence, complain can be made to any of the Anti-Corruption agencies such as EFCC, ICPC or the police. And I assure you, the NBA will support the system.

“So, my Lord will do a great honour to us if my Lord will reveal the identity or the evidence or facts to support the allegation,” Gezawa stated.

Meanwhile, the Kano State government hailed the Judge, Justice Flora Azinge for raising the alarm describing the action of the Tribunal chairperson as a positive testimony that there is still hope in the Nigerian judiciary and there are Judges and Justices with high sense of integrity abound in our

country.

The State’s Commissioner of Information, Halilu Baba Dantiye in a statement made available to newsmen said the anti-corruption agencies are equally expected to swing into action especially when this type of allegation was made in open court by a respected Judge.