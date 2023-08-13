My plan after quitting music — Singer Simi

Simi

Popular singer, Simisola Kosoko, simply known as Simi, has revealed what her retirement plan is.

According to the 35-year-old, she would start her own kids’ show when she quits music.

She disclosed this via her verified Twitter handle on Saturday

She revealed she is looking forward to the retirement plan after years of doing music.

Simi wrote, “My retirement plan is my own kids show. I’ve been working on music for years. I can’t wait. So help me God.”