Morocco hope to persuade 16-year-old Yamal to snub Spain

Morocco coach Walid Regragui on Thursday revealed he is trying to persuade 16-year-old Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal to commit his international future to the Atlas Lions rather than Spain.

Winger Yamal became the youngest player to feature in a La Liga game earlier in August in Barca’s 2-0 win over Cadiz.

On Sunday, he played a starring role in a 4-3 win over Villarreal, hitting the woodwork twice and setting up the opening goal.

Now Morocco fans are desperate to see Yamal in the colours of his father’s country rather than Spain where he was born.

“He has just turned 16. He has a decision to make and it’s not easy,” Regragui told reporters.

“The president of the federation and I are working to get Lamine to join us. But it remains a personal choice which is not easy for a 16-year-old kid.

“I met him and we had a good chat. We presented our project. But the decision is up to him.”

Regragui said Yamal was already in his sights when he became Morocco coach last year.

“We did what was necessary for him to be with us, but then we can’t force a player to choose Morocco, especially since he was born abroad and he has played for Spain in their youth set-ups.”