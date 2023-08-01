Mireille Lasme releases new single “Your Grace”

By Ayo Onikoyi

Gospel artiste, Pastor, mother of 3 beautiful children, executive in trade finance, Mireille Lasme is also the cofounder of the Church of God’s Love ( Églises Amour de Dieu) headquartered in France.

She is married to Pastor Andre Lasme who heads over 18 churches in their international ministry

She took her first steps as an author and composer over 10 years ago.

Her songs are her testimony, proof that when we walk faithfully with God we can overcome any trial and challenges. With God all things are possible to him who believes.

As she release the soul-stirring single “YOUR GRACE” Mireille says: “As I reflect on my journey with Christ, my soul overflows with gratitude for one resounding word: “Grace.” Indeed, I marvel at the thought, “Where would I be…” if it weren’t for your boundless grace, O Lord.”

This captivating song serves as a poignant testament to God’s incomprehensible love for us, illuminating our path through life’s trials and triumphs.

Mireille is launches a highly anticipated album titled “YOU ARE HERE.”

Produced by ace music producer, Manus Akpanke.

In moments of trial, you are here with me.

When sickness lingers, you are here with me.

Amidst my joys and happiness, you are here with me.

Embrace these words within your heart, knowing that trials are stepping stones to blessings, and from them flow our powerful testimonies. Hallelujah!

God’s unwavering presence accompanies us through every moment and in every place, so let us press on, unwavering in faith, for the best is yet to come.

“Your Grace” offers a captivating glimpse into the forthcoming album project, “You Are Here,” slated for release in September 2023. For now, immerse yourself in the beauty of this song and bear witness to His grace, which sustains us through every step of our journey. This single can be streams on all music platforms