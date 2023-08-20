[Photos] Ministers-designate conclude documentation ahead of inauguration

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Ministers-designate on Sunday concluded their documentation at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation OSGF.

The documentation which started on Saturday ended on Sunday at 4pm, with all the 45 earlier cleared by the Senate participating in the exercise.

“The process was seamless as there were four registration points and it took the Ministers less than ten minutes to complete the process.

Also, invitation cards for the three guests of the Ministers-Designate were successfully given to each Minister for onward delivery to their invited guests.

“Meanwhile, arrangements have been concluded to convey them from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation tomorrow morning at 8.00am to the venue of swearing-in ceremony”, an OSGF official said on Sunday.