Michael Jackson’s kids make rare appearance to celebrate pop legend’s posthumous birthday

By Adegboyega Adeleye

On the day of pop legend Michael Jackson’s posthumous 65th birthday, his sons Prince and Blanket made a rare public appearance in Las Vegas to honour their late father.

According to the Daily Mail, Bigi Jackson (formerly known as Blanket), 21, and Prince Jackson, 26, were pictured having a conversation with guests at Sin City’s Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino after attending a Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil show.

Blanket and Prince attended the 10th anniversary of ‘Michael Jackson ONE’ in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The show is driven by Jackson’s biggest hits and features acrobatics, dance, and visuals that immerse the audience in his music.

Blanket, who made a rare public appearance, wore a casual black button-up with matching pants and shoes, while Prince sported a gray T-shirt, blue jeans, and a blue baseball cap for the show. He also rocked a well-trimmed short beard.

The pair greeted fans inside the casino and shared their favorite memories of the global superstar.

While Prince happily hugged fans, Blanket appeared more subdued and kept to himself in the snaps.

Although not present at the event, their sister Paris Jackson, who is currently touring with her band, paid a glowing tribute to her father on Instagram.

In August 2018, Jackson joined her brother and Prince in honoring their dad on his 60th birthday as they attended the “Michael Jackson Diamond Birthday Celebration” at Mandalay Bay for his 60th birthday.

There, they accepted the Elizabeth Taylor Legacy Award on his behalf for his humanitarian work with the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

On Tuesday, the 25-year-old honored the memory of her father, who died in 2009 when she was 11, with a birthday tribute in videos posted on her Instagram Story.

The post also included a clip of her on stage at the Las Colonias Park Amphitheater in Colorado, talking about Michael Jackson and how he hated happy birthday wishes and acknowledgments.

Paris said this in the first clip as she sat in what appeared to be a dressing room after coming off stage.

“So today is my dad’s birthday, and back when he was alive, he used to hate anybody acknowledging his birthday, wishing him a ‘Happy Birthday’, celebrating it—nothing like that.”

“He actually didn’t want us to even know when his birthday was because he didn’t want us to throw a party or anything like that,” the singer continued.

“That being said, social media is apparently how people express their love and affection these days, and if you don’t wish someone a ‘Happy Birthday’ via social media, it apparently means that you don’t love them or that you don’t care about them.”

Jackson added that “people lose their f—ing minds” and “tell me to kill myself” when she has decided not to post about her dad on his birthday in previous years. “They’re basically telling me that I don’t love my own father based on what I post on Instagram, so I made you guys a little video and I hope you enjoy it,” she said.

The singer then posted a second Instagram Story video of her onstage at the Colorado venue on Tuesday, she had performed alongside bands Incubus and Bad Flower.

“It’s also my dad’s birthday,” Jackson told the audience in the clip. “And he would have been 65 years old today, and he put 50 years of blood, sweat, and tears and love and passion into doing what he did, so that I can stand up here on stage in front of you and scream into a microphone.”

“So, I owe everything to him,” she poignantly added. “And I’d also like to take a second to introduce my other family, which is these guys up here on stage with me”, Jackson said, pointing to her band behind her.

A third video shared on her Instagram Story showed Jackson back in the dressing room. In the clip, she encouraged “superfans” of her dad to mark his birthday by getting involved in causes he was interested in, such as climate change and environmental and animal rights activism.

She concluded: “These were things that he loved and was very interested in, and I can’t speak for him because I’m a different person and I don’t know, but I’m sure he would have loved that.”

Michael Jackson shared Prince and Paris with his ex-wife Debbie Rowe, to whom he was married from November 1996 to April 2000.

Blanket was conceived via a surrogate, though the identity of the woman is currently unknown.

In 2002, Jackson dangled Blanket from the balcony of the Hotel Adlon in Berlin in a now-infamous moment.

The pop legend died in June 2009 at the age of 50 after acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication at his home in the Los Angeles area.