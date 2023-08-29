Man United to bid for Lyon’s Tagliafico to solve left back issues

Manchester United have reportedly turned their attention to Argentine and Lyon left back Nicolas Tagliafico in a bid to solve their left back issues.

According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, United have asked Lyon for the conditions of a deal for the 30-year-old.

However, Lyon are not interested in a loan deal for the left back but will accept a loan deal with an obligation to buy or a permanent move.

The Red Devils have also drawn up a list of left backs that include Marc Cucurella, Marcos Alonso, and Sergio Regulion, after injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Tagliafico is known to Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, having worked with the Dutchman during his time at Ajax.