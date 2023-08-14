Man City, Sevilla announce squad list for UEFA Super Cup tie

By Enitan Abdultawab

Manchester City and Sevilla have announced their squad lists ahead of Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup game.

City defeated Inter Milan 1-0 in May to win the Champions League and the treble for the first time in the club’s history.

Perennial winners Sevilla defeated Jose Mourinho-led Roma to win the Europa League for the fifth time in 10 years, becoming the most successful side in the competition’s history with seven titles.

City Coach Pep Guardiola has named a 22-man squad for the tie, with Kelvin De Bruyne (injury) and Bernado Silva missing.

Squad list

Ederson, Stefan Ortega, Scott Carson, Kyle Walker, Rico Lewis, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Josko Gvardiol, Sergio Gomez, Rodri, Kalvin Phillips, Maximo Perrone, McAtee, Phil Foden, Mateo Kovacic, Cole Palmer, Oscar Bobb, Jack Grealish, Julian Alvarez, and Erling Haaland.

Sevilla coach José Luis Mendilibar has named a 25-man squad for the tie.

Squad list

Bono, Dmitrovic, Alberto Flores, Jesús Navas, Juanlu, Montiel, Badé, Kike Salas, Gudelj, Gattoni, Acuña, Pedrosa, Fernando, Sow, Joan Jordán, Manu Bueno, Rakitic, Óliver Torres, Suso, Papu Gómez, Ocampos, Tecatito, Lamela, Rafa Mir, and En-Nesyri.

The game will take place at the Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis in Piraeus, Greece.