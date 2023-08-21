Mamman as minister will bring new policies to revamp Nigerian education – Yabatech Rector

The Rector of the Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Dr Ibraheem Abdul, has said the appointment of Professor Tahir Mamman as the Minister of Education will bring new hopes to the sector.

With his remarkable feats at the Nigerian Law School and the Baze University, Abdul described Mamman’s appointment by President Bola Tinubu as a good omen to revamp the country’s education.

Abdul made these statements during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, adding the new minister needs the support of all the stakeholders.

“Having once held public office as the Director General of Nigeria Law School, and the current VC of Baze University, there is no doubt that he will perform and excel.

“The appointment to superintend over this very important core sector is not only a welcome development but a breath of fresh air,” he said.

According to NAN, the YABATECH Rector said Mamman needed the support of tertiary institutions’ management and other education stakeholders, both the public and private, to deliver on the job.

He said that everyone must contribute his or her quota to move the sector forward.

“This is the more reason our new minister needs the collective support of all of us, parents, school administrators, teachers, alumni, unions, and corporate organisations.

“Above all, his employer (the government), as the cooperation of these critical stakeholders will help him to succeed and deliver on this new task that has been bestowed on him.”

Similarly, the President, the National Union of Lagos State Students (NULASS), Shasanya Akinlola, said the incoming minister might need to review some policies in the sector, in order to meet current demands across the country.

Akinlola also said that there was a need for inspection in tertiary institutions, by way of visits, to ascertain the state of infrastructure across campuses.

“It is a good development that we now have a new minister and there is no doubt that expectations are high, we are hoping that he’ll bring new policies.

“The state of infrastructure in some tertiary institutions needs attention, ranging from inadequate lecture theatre, hostel, and school libraries amongst others, and these are very essential in a learning environment.

“The Lagos State Government have been doing well in bursary but the reverse is the case for fellow students in other state, and it’s an important area that calls for attention.”

The NULASS President also called for an increase in budget allocation to the sector, to improve standards.