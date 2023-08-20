Making music is my dream come true – Dxtar

By Ayo Onikoyi

Stefan Egboh known musically as Dxtar has always wanted to be a musician even though his parents had other ideas. Due to their influence, the young star was groomed to pursue a career in science.

Having a mother who was a nurse and a banker father, his path was never to lead to music.

But from childhood, Dxtar knew no other world but that of music, it was his safe haven from the drudgery of life. While his parents were against his secret desires, the church, where he was a member of the choir provided a succour through which his yearnings found an outlet of expression.

Even when he started making music as he dreamed, the wherewithal to continue became a tough challenge and he had to suspend the craft for two years.

“I took a two years break to improve myself. Sometimes, I would have to sleep in studios just to get my songs done because I couldn’t afford the normal price charged. I was losing my mind, so I started saving to get my own studio equipment but it was easier said than done. It became particularly trying as my parents were not in support of my going into music . Luckily for me,, I grew up in the church where I was exposed to musical equipment where I learned how to play the drum, till I started getting support from family and friends

Dxstar, who is from Ika South local government area, Agbor, of Delta State has since found his feet on the musical landscape and gives a good account of himself. His style of music revolves around Afrobeats and Afropop.

Dxstar read mechanical engineering at the Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma. He says he does relatable music that touches the soul while giving the body good vibes.

His first official single titled “Lily” is out and enjoying good reviews