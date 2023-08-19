Lightning kills two persons in Ilorin

By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin

Lightning has reportedly killed a tea seller and one other person at Onigbegiri Junction, Eyenkorin in Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State. Saturday Vanguard reliably gathered that the sad incident occurred Thursday evening during a heavy downpour.

An eyewitness, Mr Mojeed Onigbegiri told Saturday Vanguard that an Hausa tea seller and one of his customers who was drinking at the time died instantly when lightning struck during a heavy downpour in the area at about 6:30pm.

The people of the community later appealed to the state government, the police authorities and other security agencies to come and evacuate the lifeless bodies of the victims.