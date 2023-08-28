Let’s keep hope alive, Guwor tells Deltans

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA – SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Emomotimi Guwor, has urged the people of the state to keep hope alive, saying that the MORE agenda of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration would consolidate on the gains of the past administration.

Speaking on the 32nd anniversary of the creation of the State, Guwor noted that Deltans had lived together as a people despite the multi-ethnic nature of the state, adding that love and unity of purpose have kept the together as one.

“This love and unity I pray shall continue amongst us for peace and development to thrive in the state”, he said, adding that the present administration would usher in more and greater development across the nook and crannies of the state.

He assured that the 8th Assembly under his leadership shall remain firm in performance of its legislative functions, saying that members are very united on the need for sustained peace, unity and good governance in the state.

Guwor said: “We shall continue to synergise with the Executive to ensure sustainable growth and development in the state.

“Every Bill, Motion and Resolution of the House must be for the interest of the state and its people. Our Oversight Function will be enhanced to ensure effective implementations of government policies and programmes.

“Delta State is one of the fastest growing states in the country and this leading position we will strive to maintain in the comity of states.

“All we ask for is support and understanding of the people. With such support and understanding, more positive impacts would be made in the lives of the people as well as growth and development of physical infrastructures in the state.”