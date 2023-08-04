Let’s create cleaner, greener future generation, says TNL boss

CFAO Motors displaying the new Toyota SUV at the official launch of CFAO as the second Toyota representative in Nigeria.

By Theodore Opara

TWENTY seven years after the establishment of Toyota Nigeria Limited, TNL, the leading Nigerian automobile company has finally introduced its oil brand, Toyota Genuine Motor Oil, TGMO, into the Nigerian market.

Speaking at the unveiling of the engine oil, the Managing Director, Toyota Nigeria Limited, Mr. Kunle Ade Ojo, said that the Toyota Genuine Motor Oil is the original oil that comes with Toyota vehicles from the production plant and is the result of tireless research, innovative technology, and a passion for excellence by Toyota Motor Corporation. For now, the company is introducing the 20w50, 5w30, and 15w40 grades, which cover most of the Toyota and other vehicle brands being used in the country.

Ade Ojo who could not hide his excitement for the new products, said that the company had been using other oil brands before but would switch to Toyota oil, which has superior quality.

He said: “Toyota, a global leader in automotive innovation, has always been driven by a vision to create vehicles that umpire and enrich the lives of people worldwide. This vision extends beyond just the cars that are manufactured. It encompasses every aspect of the Toyota ownership experience.

“The engine is the heart of any vehicle, and as a responsible automaker, developing a motor oil that ensures your engine performs at its best while contributing to a greener and more sustainable world is our commitment to society. Together, let us create a cleaner, greener, and more enjoyable future for generations to come.

”The managing director, however, listed the key features of the new engine oil to include advanced formula engine longevity, and environmental commitment; adding: “The motor oil has been designed to meet and exceed the strictest industry standards. Its advanced formula provides enhanced protection against engine wear, reduces friction, and optimizes fuel efficiency, thereby giving you a smoother and more enjoyable driving experience. With its superior protection against scuffs and deposits, your engine will remain cleaner, ensuring it operates at peak performance throughout its life span.

“While disclosing that the Toyota engine oil is produced by Idemitsu, a renown lubricant manufacturer in Japan, Ade Ojo said that as the world was stepping into the future of mobility, Toyota remained steadfast in pursuit of sustainable solutions, from developing hybrid vehicles to cutting-edge technologies and now the Toyota Genuine Motor Oil.In his remark, the Deputy General Manager, Lubricant Division, Mr. Toyokuzu Hauda, Idemitsu Lubricant, Japan Manufacturers of Toyota Lubricant, said that the company has a very strong relationship with Toyota and that their mission is to improve the lives of people around the world through the technology of lubricant.

“Our oil is the best suited to Toyota automobiles and is Toyota Genuine Oil. It was developed exclusively in this way,” he stated.

Also speaking at the occasion, Mr. Otsubo Shinji, Managing Director. Idemitsu Lube Middle East and Africa said the firm’s role was to supply the best oil for Toyota vehicles, adding that “by doing so, we will increase convenience for Toyota vehicle users. “