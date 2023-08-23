Lagos diverts traffic at Iyana-Ipaja for 18 weeks

File photo of Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos. Photo: Bunmi Azeez

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to divert traffic at the Alagba Ramp, inwards Lagos on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway from Thursday, August 24, for the duration of 18 weeks.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola, who disclosed this on Wednesday, explained that the project “is in continuation of the Iyana Ipaja Bus Terminal Project”.

Travel advisory

According to Toriola, “The alternative routes that would be available for motorists during the construction period are:

“Motorists inbound Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway from the Iyana-Ipaja Bridge will be diverted to Alagba intersection to link the slip road on the left side of the Alagba roundabout to access Lagos Abeokuta Expressway.

“Heavy vehicles from Egbeda/Alagutan inbound Agege or Abule-Egba will be diverted to the Lagos- bound slip road from Ecobank Roundabout to make a U-turn at Iyana Dopemu to continue their journey.”

Toriola, therefore, urged motorists be patient as the closure of the ramp is temporary and part of the traffic management plans to enhance mobility and ensure safety of general public.