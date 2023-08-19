Lagos declares Monday Public Holiday to celebrate Isese Day

Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has declared next Monday a holiday in commemoration of Year 2023 Isese Day, (Tradition Day), for traditional worshippers which comes up on August 20.

This was announced in a statement by the Head of Service, HoS, in Lagos State, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

The statement reads:”It is hereby notified for general information that this Year’s Isese Day celebration will hold on Sunday, 20th August, 2023.

“In restating its commitment to continue to provide necessary support to traditional institutions in the State with a view to promoting our indigenous culture and tradition while preserving our heritage, Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has graciously declared Monday, 21st August, 2023, a Work Free Day for Public Servants in the State.

“Work will therefore resume on Tuesday, 22nd August at 8a.m. prompt.

“Accordingly, Accounting Officers of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are hereby enjoined

to take note of the contents of this Circular and give it the deserved Service-wide publicity.”