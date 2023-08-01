Lack of ship transport putting pressure on road infrastructure – Customs

By Godfrey Bivbere

Lack of transportation of goods by ships within the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, is putting pressure on the road infrastructure within the region, the Customs Area Controller, CAC of Seme Border Command, Dera Nnadi has said.

The CAC disclosed this at the ECOWAS-organised meeting between officials of Nigeria and Benin Republic, saying the shipment of consignments between countries in the sub-region would have helped to lessen the burden on the road infrastructure linking states in the region.

He commended efforts by the Nigerian government in the construction of the road from the Nigerian end leading to Benin Republic and other countries. He noted that the completion of the Lagos-Seme Highway will help grow trade along the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor.

The Customs boss urged the federal government to complete the highway from Lagos to Seme Border, saying the completion will grow trade and investment in the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor.

Nnadi noted that the corridor is important for the growth of trade, investment, cultural diversity, and peace in West Africa and the whole of Africa.

The Seme Customs boss called on the government during the ECOWAS Monitoring Visit to Seme-Krake Joint Border Post between Nigeria and Benin at the Seme Border

Nnadi, who is also a Co-chair of the Joint Border Post said, “Abidjan-Lagos Corridor is an important corridor for trade among West African countries, a melting point where our people share culture and religion. It is a very important place where we maintain relationships and peace with ourselves. It is important to keep the corridor alive. We appreciate ECOWAS for its contribution to the growth of business in the corridor.

“While appreciating the Federal Ministry of Transportation for the ongoing rehabilitation of the highway, if the road is complete, it will improve trade.”

.