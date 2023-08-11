KOHDEE releases new single ‘Mr Fantastic’

By Ayo Onikoyi

Today, KOHDEE, dropped his first single under Troniq Music, titled ‘Mr Fantastic’!

The label announced signing KOHDEE via Instagram and urged music lovers to feel the vibes of his debut with them:

“It’s a release day for us at Troniq Music and we are super excited. Our newest musical sensation, KOHDEE has new music on the way. ‘Mr Fantastic’ by @officialkohdee out today, 5pm (WAT). By all means, be there”.

According to KOHDEE, the new single captures his mood under his new label:

“I feel like the title describes the song very well because at that moment of creating the song, I was feeling fantastic and grateful. I was finally granted the opportunity to properly share my music with the world. I was finally getting a real shot and adequate support needed to succeed in this industry. It was around the time I had just signed with Troniq music that I recorded this song so all the excitement and joy I was feeling I put into that song. I know the world will be able to pick up on that Fantastic energy. You can expect me to continue releasing great and timeless music that the world will sing and dance to”.

“The creative process for Mr Fantastic was really smooth. I heard the beat alongside many other beats, it just stood out to me so I started mumbling melodies. I put words to those melodies and it turned out fantastic,” he added.

KOHDEE is a talented Nigerian singer known for his unique blend of Afro Pop and Afrobeats. He officially launched his music career in 2017 and has since established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the industry. In 2020, he released his 7-track EP ‘The Link’, which featured a cameo appearance from 1da Banton. He also collaborated with the award-winning hi-life band, The Cavemen, on his 2021 single, ‘Mexebu’.

His musical influences include Burna Boy, Wande Coal, Usher, Drake, Flavour and Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

KOHDEE is excited about this next phase of his career. When asked, he said: “As an independent artist, I had the creative freedom to make music that I loved and now with Troniq Music I have both that and the right support to bring my visions and creativity to life”.

Mr Fantastic by KOHDEE is available on all digital streams platforms now!