Keyamo: Redress ‘unjustifiable marginalization’ of Delta South, APC Delta Forum tells Tinubu

APC Delta Forum has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to redress what it termed as ‘unjustifiable marginalization’ of Delta South, noting that the principal of zoning was totally disregarded in Delta state.

Tinubu had in his letter addressed to the Senate on Friday, picked the former minister of state for Labour and Productivity, Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN) as one of the two new nominees added to the second batch of the ministerial nominees announced on Wednesday.

Reacting to the letter, the Forum in a statement to Vanguard opined that Nigeria would have two Ministers from Delta Central senatorial district, appealing to Tinubu to consider Delta South.

The statement reads:

“TWO MINISTERS FOR DELTA STATE, BOTH FROM THE CENTRAL SENATORIAL DISTRICT!

THE DELTA STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE PARTY AND THE GOVERNORSHIP CANDIDATE — AND BY THE GRACE OF GOD OUR INCOMING GOVERNOR — ALSO FROM THE CENTRAL SENATORIAL DISTRICT!!

THE EQUITABLE PRINCIPLE OF ZONING TOTALLY DISREGARDED IN DELTA STATE!!

Your Excellency, there are three senatorial districts in Delta State as in every state. From 2015-2019, Delta North senatorial district produced the minister with Dr Ibe Kachikwu as Minister of State for Petroleum. From 2019-2023, Delta central senatorial district produced the minister with Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN) as Minister of State for Labour and Employment.

The requirement of fair representation in government, from the federal to the state, is enshrined in Section 14(3) of the Constitution and the zoning practice of our party. As a reminder, the section provides as follows:

14(3) The composition of the Government of the Federation or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in such a manner as to reflect the federal character of Nigeria and the need to promote national unity, and also to command national loyalty, thereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few State or from a few ethnic or other sectional groups in that Government or in any of its agencies.

(4) The composition of the Government of a State, a local government council, or any of the agencies of such Government or council, and the conduct of the affairs of the Government or council or such agencies shall be carried out in such manner as to recognise the diversity of the people within its area of authority and the need to promote a sense of belonging and loyalty among all the people of the Federation.

The two ministerial nominees from delta state are :

(1) Hon Stella Okotete – Delta central

(2) Festus kayemo (SAN)- Delta central.

Your Excellency, Sir, the two Delta State ministerial nominees are from the Central Senatorial District as well as the State Party Chairman and Governorship candidate. You can still act to redress the UNJUSTIFIABLE marginalisation of Delta South. ​​​

Chief Lucky J. Esigie, JP​ Amb Felix Datuowei​​​ Mr Evans Omatsoguwa

(Chairman/Isoko)​​​(Co-chairman/Ijaw)​​ ​ (Co-chairman/Itsekiri)

Dr Ogaga Ifowodo​​ Prof. Moses Adagbabiri (Secretary)​ Barr. Wilson Alatsha

Mr Tony Osauzo​​ Hon. Ebiakpor Ezebri​​​ Bishop Victor Omunu

Rear Adm. John Kpokpogri (rtd)​ Chief Augustine Seibi​​​ Mr Charles Omadeli

Elder Jonathan Ugu​​ ​ Engr. Jude Ebikefe​​​ Mr Omatsoguwa T. U. Ereku

Elder Emmanuel Adoluaji​ ​Mr Oroupade Akpomelade​​ Hon Omatseye Akatakpo