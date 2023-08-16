Kerr, Daly, Shaw nominated for PFA Women’s Players’ Player of the Year Award

By Ayobami Okerinde

Chelsea Women’s forward Sam Kerr has been nominated for the 2023 PFA Women’s Players’ Player of the Year Award alongside Manchester City’s Khadija Shaw and Aston Villa’s Rachel Daly.

The trio is part of the six-woman nominees’ list released by the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA), on Wednesday.

Below are the six players nominated for the award.

Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

Last year’s winner, Sam Kerr, was part of the Emma Hayes-led Chelsea Women’s team that won the WSL for the fourth consecutive season, scoring 29 goals in 38 appearances for the Blues.

Rachel Daly (Aston Villa)

Rachel Daly was named the WSL player of the season in her debut season at Aston Villa after scoring 30 goals in all competitions, including 22 in the WSL, to win the golden boot.

Khadija Shaw (Manchester City)

Shaw was part of the Jamaican team that qualified for the round of 16 at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in their second attempt at the tournament. She scored 31 goals in all competitions for Manchester City last season.

Ona Battle (Manchester United)

Ona was instrumental to United’s title run last season when they only lost the league with two points to Chelsea. She recorded 15 assists across all competitions to help the club qualify for the Champions League for the first time in its history. She joined Barcelona Femeni this summer after the expiration of her contract at Manchester United.

Frida Maanum (Arsenal)

The Norwegian scored 16 goals and made 10 assists across all competitions for Arsenal last season. She helped the club win the Conti Cup title and finish third in the league.

Guro Reiten (Chelsea)

Reiten helped Chelsea win the FA Cup and Women’s Super League last season. She scored 13 goals and had 19 assists across all competitions last season.

The winner will be announced at the 50th Awards ceremony on August 29.