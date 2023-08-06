Katsina Gov hails Ganduje, Basiru, on emergence as APC Chairman, Secretary

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Executive Governor of Katsina State, Malam Umaru Dikko Radda has extend his warmest congratulations to the the newly appointed National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Kano immediate Past Governor, Dr.Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and his Secretary,

Senator Ajibola Basiru.

Governor Dikko Radda expresses confidence in Ganduje’s ability to lead the APC to new heights. He acknowledges Ganduje as a seasoned politician with a wealth of experience, poised to contribute significantly to the party’s growth and success.

The Katsinan Governor also commended the resilience demonstrated by the new national officers amidst differing opinions and challenges leading up to the convention. He urges them to initiate dialogue and outreach with all party members, promoting inclusivity and unity within the APC.

Gov. Radda in the congratulatory message made available to newsmen by his spokesperson, Kaula Mohammed said: “Congratulations to our newly elected national officers. Their election in this pivotal period of our national politics bears significant responsibility, and I have no doubt in their capabilities, integrity, and capacity to succeed.”

Radda who was the pioneer National Welfare Secretary of the party expresses his anticipation for a successful and impactful tenure under the leadership of Ganduje and Basiru. He affirms their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his “Renewed Hope” administration, aimed at propelling Nigeria towards sustained economic growth and development.

Governor Radda extends his appreciation to the APC leadership for the meticulous selection of the new national chairman and national secretary. He regards the party’s decision as a testament to internal democracy, setting a noteworthy example for other political entities in the nation.

Ganduje and Basiru were officially adopted as the National Chairman and National Secretary of the APC, respectively, during the party’s 12th National Executive Committee meeting held in Abuja on Thursday. Ganduje, a two-term former Governor of Kano State, succeeded Senator Abdullahi Adamu, a former Governor of Nasarawa State.