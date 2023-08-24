Kano govt approves N854m for mass wedding

The Kano State Executive Council has approved the release of N854 million for the Auren Zaurawa Mass Wedding Initiative.

It also approved N700m for the payment of school fees for 7,000 indigenes of the state studying at Bayero University Kano (BUK).

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf made this known on Thursday via his verified X page, formerly known as Twitter.

“As part of our efforts to cushion the biting effects of our current economic reality; The Kano State Executive Council under my leadership has today, approved the release of the sum of Seven Hundred Million Naira to settle tuition fees for 7000 students of Bayero University Kano (BUK),” the governor said.

It released funds for the first phase of the Auren Zaurawa Mass Wedding Initiative and the constitution of a special committee to settle outstanding pension arrears for retirees from the Kano State Civil Service.

The state government also approved the rehabilitation of pedestrian bridges at Bayero University Kano Old Campus, Aminu Kano College of Legal and Islamic Studies, and the Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education.