‘Justice Nweze enriched Nigeria’s jurisprudence’

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The late Supreme Court Justice, Centus Chima Nweze, has been described as a quintessential jurist that enriched Nigeria’s jurisprudence.

This was contained in a tribute by the Old Seminarians Association of Nigeria, OSAN, issued on Sunday, Abuja.

The Association said that the country has lost one of her best jurists, whose landmark judgements will stand the taste of time.

OSAN in the tribute signed by its President, Barrister Chinedu Akubeze and the Public Relations Officer, Comrade Johnbosco Agbakwuru, said the late Justice of Supreme Court, was an outstanding pioneer member of the association who contributed immensely to its rapid growth within a few years of formation.

The tribute read: “The members of the Old Seminarians Association of Nigeria, (OSAN) received with deep shock the news of the death of Justice Nweze, one of the leading lights of Nigeria’s judiciary.

“A Jurist par excellence and an accomplished intellectual of no mean standing, legal icon of international repute, erudite scholar, teacher, writer, author and humanist, we drew profusely from his uncommon insight and perception in the last two years of our associating with him.

“Of particular interest to me as the President of OSAN, and of course, to those of us who were part of the series of meetings held during discussions on the way forward, was Justice Nweze’s extraordinary humility, composure, patience and a sense of commitment and dedication to our cause.

“Each time we scheduled a meeting; he was almost always the first to arrive and would sit quietly as he waited for others to come. He never for once complained about people not arriving in time, even as those who usually came late got embarrassed to know that he had long been around, a Supreme Court Justice for that matter!

“Naturally, knowing his pedigree and antecedents, his extraordinary intellectual endowments, erudite and scholarly accomplishments, we were not surprised as his insights illuminated our ideas and objectives and gave us a near perfect guidance and direction.

“We are also consoled by the knowledge that Justice Centus Nweze, by his intellectual and outstanding legal contributions, left enviable footprints in the sands of time.

“He contributed to enrich the jurisprudence of the country through sound and landmark judgements which stood him out.”

OSAN urged wife of Justice Nweze, children and members of his nuclear family, relatives, friends and colleagues to bear the loss with fortitude and equanimity of heart.

“Here at OSAN, we are also no less pained and frustrated by Justice Nweze’s sudden departure. May his gentle soul, rest in perfect peace, Amen,” the tribute added.