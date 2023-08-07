Just In: Keyamo apologises to senators; go, sin no more, they react

Festus Keyamo

Festus Keyamo (SAN), the Delta State ministerial nominee, has finally apologised to the Senate over his failure to appear before the 9th National Assembly when he served as Minister of State for Labour and Productivity under then President Muhammadu Buhari.

Earlier, Vanguard reported that the Senate screening degenerated into a rowdy session on Monday, when Keyamo appeared before the lawmakers.

This was after a point of order raised, and motion moved, by Senator Darlington Nwokocha (LP Abia Central).

Nwokocha called for Keyamo’s screening to be stood down over his past attitude towards the National Assembly when he was Minister.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, then called for a closed session.

Immediately after the session, he dashed to the Villa to see President Bola Tinubu. Thereafter, the screening session continued.

However, it was reconciliation time, as Keyamo apologised to the Senate and explained that the list of the beneficiaries of the N52 billion Public Works scheme was available for scrutiny.

Before he was asked to take a leave of the Senate and go, Keyamo apologised to the Senate and was then asked to go and sin no more.

Read about the rowdy session HERE . To understand why the senators were angry, read about the 2020 clash over N52 billion HERE . And the President’s intervention HERE .