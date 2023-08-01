Just in: Helicopter crashes into building in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Pandemonium broke out at Oba Akran Ikeja area of Lagos State, as yet to be identified helicopter crashed into a building, and burst into flames.

The incident happened adjacent AP Filling Station, and United Bank For Africa, Oba Akran.

According to eyewitness, the incident happened at about 3.30pm.

It was not clear as at press time if the pilots of the chopper survived. It was not also clear if there are other causalities, as rescue operation by first emergency responders is on-going.

Men of the Lagos Fire and Rescue Service are being awaited for further emergency operation to salvage the situation.

Details later…