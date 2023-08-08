Jungle justice: Angry mob sets suspected thief ablaze in Delta

By Akpokona Omafuaire

A suspected thief has been set ablaze by an angry mob for allegedly stealing building materials at a new construction site in Ekiugbo community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta state.

Vanguard gathered that the unidentified deceased met his untimely death after he was caught stealing alumaco materials at new Hotel building site in the community.

According to our source, the suspect has been indulging in stealing and on that faithful day he was caught by the community vigilantes before he was set ablaze by angry mobs.

The source said, “The deceased man was set ablaze at Iwhrenene junction after all attempt to stop him from stealing.

“Anytime the boy was caught stealing, he is always set free, some people bought a tricycle for him to earn a living, he abandoned the tricycle and began a bricklaying job

“He left the bricklaying job and was caught stealing the building materials at a hotel site before he was set ablaze by angry mobs from the community.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe did not pick his calls or responded to messages sent to him at Press time same with the Community vigilante Chairman Mr Emmanuel Ovwigho.