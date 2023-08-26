I’ve done more than I promised; I’ll do more — Uzodimma reassures Imo workers

By Idowu Bankole

The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has expressed his administration’s commitment to the continuous improvement of the Imo State Civil Service Commission and his dedication to the welfare of civil servants.

In his reflection towards good Governance, the Governor highlighted numerous achievements of his Government in the State Civil Service, ranging from the renovation of the State Secretariat; free mass transit to and fro; free Medicare; and more.

According to the Governor, “I want you to know that I value your contribution and dedication. Your hard work and commitment are crucial in driving the progress of our government and state. I assure you that no civil servant will be victimized for exercising their right to vote. Let us continue to work together to build a stronger and more prosperous Imo state”.

He reassured them of his dedication to addressing the security issues in the State which is politically motivated. He, therefore, ensured the safety and well-being of all residents of the state.

The civil servants who were overwhelmed with joy over the implementation of their promotion amongst other things, made presentations to the Governor in appreciation of the numerous achievements both in the Secretariat and the State.

The Head of Service, Barr. Raymond Ucheoma commended the Governor for so much done for the Civil Servants that is yet to be compared with other past administrations.

In addition, several Permanent secretaries expressed their gratitude to the Governor for his generosity in creating an enabling environment for Imo workers to better serve the Government and the people.

These commendations highlight the impact of the Shared Prosperity administration on the workforce and the overall environment in Imo state.