It’s time to forgive, move on — Adeleke tells Osun PDP members

As party nominate Ajisafe to replace Adagunodo as ZVC

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has urged party members in the state to forgive those who worked against the party and concentrate on delivering good governance.

This is as he said he will work as much as he dances, saying his dancing is his way of praising God for the grace of his life.

Speaking after a closed-door meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stakeholders to nominate a replacement for the late Zonal Vice Chairman of the party, Soji Adagunodo, the Governor said the party must embrace those returning to the fold and build the party for future victory.

He added that even as a governor, he believes in party supremacy and would ensure party discipline in all activities, including the appointment of caretaker committee members into the local government administration in the state.

“We need to forgive each other to complement the party’s victory. Those who did not support us before have returned to the fold and I want us all to accept and forgive them. This is where the party chances are brighter, we must forgive ourselves and forge ahead.

“Some people said I love dancing, I won’t stop, I would work as much as I dance, it is my way of glorifying God. I have demonstrated capacity to work and deliver good governance. Osun State is now a reference point, despite effort by previous administration to project us negatively.

“I urge you all, especially those who have not benefitted from the present government to remain calm, as I assure you of more dividends, it is turn by turn and those already appointed should not forget to spread good governance to the masses”, he said.

Meanwhile, the party Chairman, Sunday Bisi announced that the party stakeholders in the state have collectively agreed on the nomination of Barrister Kamoru Ajisafe to replace late Soji Adagunodo as the Vice Chairman, Southwest zone.