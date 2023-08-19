IPOB lawyer kicks over Simon Ekpa’s comment

Simon Ekpa

•As platform apologises

The lead counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, yesterday, accepted the apology over a defamatory report against him by Simon Ekpa through a media outlet called Anaedoonline. The report was tagged “South East Insecurity: Simon Ekpa Writes Embassies in Nigeria, Asks them To Deny Ifeanyi Ejiofor Visa,” and was published on August 15, 2023.

Speaking to newsmen in Owerri, Ejiofor said he had accepted the apology because Anaedoonline.ng has “acknowledged their lapses and their decisive corrective measures.”

He said: “I write to address a recent incident involving a defamatory news article published by Anaedoonline.ng. I was constrained to write to Anaedoonline.com demanding a retraction of the offensive defamatory publication, and an apology in respect thereto.

“After a comprehensive review, it has been conclusively determined that the assertions presented in the aforementioned article were entirely unsubstantiated and devoid of any factual basis. As a responsible and conscientious media entity, Anaedoonline.ng has duly retracted the article and offered a formal apology for the repercussions arising from this misinformation.

“I am deeply appreciative of Anaedoonline.ng’s acknowledgement of their lapse and their decisive corrective measures. Although the aspersions cast on my integrity and reputation are regrettable, their renewed commitment to principled reporting and their commitment to preventing the recurrence of such missteps is heartening”.