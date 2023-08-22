Transfer: Inter agree deal to sign Bayern Munich defender Pavard

Inter Milan have agreed a deal to sign France and Bayern Munich defender Benjamic Pavard.
According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the details of the deal have been agreed upon, with a medical set to take place on Wednesday or Thursday.
The Nerazzurri are set to pay around €30 million plus €2 million in add-ons to seal the deal for the 27-year-old.
According to reports, Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel will only allow Pavard to leave if the club can find a replacement for him.
The Frenchman was previously linked with a move to Manchester United, but the deal stalled after Harry Maguire’s potential move to West Ham United collapsed.
Pavard, a Lille youth product, has featured 163 times for Bayern since he joined the club from VFB Stuggart in 2019.
