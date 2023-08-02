Insecurity: We’ll defend Nigeria’s democracy — Lagbaja

COAS, Maj Gen Lagbaja

By Dayo Johnson

THE Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, yesterday, assured Nigerians that the military will continue to defend the nation’s democracy and uphold the tenets of the Nigerian Constitution.

Lagbaja said this during the Nigerian Army Combat Support Arms Training, COSAT, Week, held in Akure.

He said the military will not relent in its efforts to sustain its operational tempo in containing security challenges and restoring lasting peace.

He said: “The critical place (importance) of COSAT has consistently been on the rise since the Nigeria civil war, we have continued to encourage professionalism and reposition the unit.

“Today’s gathering brings about most of our renowned brains to chart a new way forward as warfare is constantly evolving.”

The COAS said the Nigerian Army, being a professional and a dynamic force was constantly exploring avenues to improve efficiency and effective delivery of security in every theatre of operation.

He said: “This training taking place here in Akure is Combat Support Arms Training Week. It’s a week set aside in the army training calendar to allow the combat support corps to review the activity in the past year and evolve ways of doing things better in order to support the army operations.” Also speaking at the ceremony, the Acting Governor of Ondo State, Mr Lucky Ayedatiwa, commended the military for his selfless service and unwavering support to the peace witnessed in the state and Nigeria.